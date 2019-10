Kentucky State Police are investigating a situation in Graves County after they got a call yesterday about a 2-year-old who was suffering a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

According to a State Police press release, the boy's father says the child was unsupervised in a room that contained a loaded firearm. He also says the firearm was "discharged by unknown means."

The child's injuries are non life-threatening and is in stable condition now.

The investigation is ongoing.