Troopers: Kentucky woman dismembered in freezer in double murder-suicide

Kentucky State Police have released the names of two murder victims found at a gruesome crime scene on Monday.

Troopers say they responded to a home on River Road in the Roanoke community of LaRue County where they found Nicole Murray, 39, of New Haven and Brittany Wilson, 33, of Louisville dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Murray, who was found shot twice, was the victim of a domestic situation, while Wilson, who was found dismembered in a freezer, was killed before Monday.

Troopers received a call from a family member who was told the murder suspect killed the two before "taking their own life" after setting a home on fire.

Louisville Metro Police worked with Kentucky State Police and confirmed Wilson was murdered at a home on Ashby Lane in Louisville.

The murder suspect's name is being withheld until medical examiners get a positive identification.

Neighbors told Gray affiliate WAVE one of the named victims and the murder suspect were husband and wife.