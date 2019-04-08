Troopers: Knox County man punches girlfriend's 6-year-old son

A Knox County man is behind bars after troopers say he hit his girlfriend with a broomstick before punching the woman's 6-year-old son.

A Kentucky State Police arrest citation states 26-year-old Dallas Lawson of Corbin got into a fight with his girlfriend Saturday night. During the fight, he grabbed a broomstick and hit the woman several times.

The arrest citation also states the man punched his 6-year-old, which caused the child to have a bruise. The boy was taken to the hospital.

Lawson is charged with first-degree criminal abuse and fourth-degree assault. He was booked in the Knox County Detention Center.