Troopers: Laurel County toddler found in washing machine in deadly fire

The arrest citation for the Laurel County man charged with murder and arson accuses him of leaving his son inside a washing machine.

Kentucky State Police say Vaughn Brock, 26, is charged with murder and first-degree arson following the death of his toddler son Joseph Brock. Vaughn Brock was found at an apartment complex on Mill Creek Drive in Keavy.

Kentucky State Police said Vaughn Brock left the home following the fire and wasn't seen in days.

His arrest citation says Vaughn Brock had smoked a joint and fell asleep on the couch with his son. When he woke up, there was fire and smoke, but his son was no longer in sight. Brock had blisters on his ring and middle finger on his right hand but no other injuries. He would claim the burns came from a baby gate when he tried to cross it, but investigators say that was inconsistent with his injuries.

Brock claimed he was unaware the child was in the washing machine, but when detectives asked if the child was acting up he said "yes." He wouldn't answer additional questions and asked to talk to a lawyer.

Brock remains in the Laurel County Detention Center on $500,000 bond.