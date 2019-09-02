Troopers: Man, 57, hit several times in Pendleton County shooting

Kentucky State Police say a woman was arrested following a Sunday morning shooting in Pendleton County.

Troopers say the shooting happened around 10:30 a.m. on Lehman Drive. Investigators believe 33-year-old Erica Williamson was arguing with 57-year-old Douglas Wilson when she fired several rounds.

Wilson was hit several times, and Williamson reportedly ran away from the scene. A neighbor found Wilson, and he was transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital.

Troopers would find Williamson in Butler and arrested her. She is charged with attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.