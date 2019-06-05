Troopers: Man raped 12-year-old girl at gunpoint in Harrison County while driver stood outside

Jonathan Carpenter (Left), Hezekiah Hockensmith (Right) (Photos: Bourbon County Detention Center)
Jonathan Carpenter (Left), Hezekiah Hockensmith (Right) (Photos: Bourbon County Detention Center)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2019 at 2:57 PM EDT
UPDATE: October 5, 2022 - According to court records, all the charges against Hockensmith except one, a custodial interference charge, were dismissed. That charge was diverted for one year and then dismissed.

Carpenter pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful transaction with a minor, sexual misconduct and custodial interference as part of a plea deal. All other charges were dismissed.

ORIGINAL: Two men are charged in connection to the rape of a 12-year-old in Harrison County.

Kentucky State Police arrest records say 19-year-old Hezekiah Hockensmith drove a 12-year-old girl away from a relative's house while 18-year-old Jonathan Carpenter was sitting inside the vehicle on May 31.

Troopers say Carpenter showed a pistol and told the girl to perform sex acts with him.

The report states Hockensmith would park the vehicle at his home while Carpenter would rape the victim inside despite the girl refusing to go into the bedroom. Carpenter would hold the pistol to the 12-year-old's head before raping her.

Hockensmith would admit in an interview with troopers that he could hear what he described as sex coming from inside the home.

The victim was reported missing, and Hockensmith would later drop her off at a gas station.

Kentucky State Police arrested the two less than a week after the alleged crimes. Carpenter is charged with first-degree rape and sodomy while Hockensmith is charged with complicity to first-degree rape and sodomy.

Carpenter remains in jail on a $50,000 bond while Hockensmith was released on a $25,000 bond.

