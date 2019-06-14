Troopers: New York driver arrested following crash killing Kentucky woman

Kentucky State Police say a New York man is behind bars following a crash that killed a Kentucky woman.

Troopers say the three-vehicle crash happened Thursday afternoon in Campbellsville on Ky. 55.

Investigators believe Fazliddin Bozorov, 34, of Brooklyn was driving northbound when his truck crashed into Jeep that was stopped in a construction zone.

The Jeep, which was being driven by 42-year-old Dawn Miles of Columbia, overturned and hit a pickup. Both of those vehicles caught fire, and Miles was pronounced dead at the scene. The pickup driver was uninjured.

Troopers arrested Bozorov and charged him with reckless homicide, failure to render aid, reckless driving and failure of non-owner to maintain required insurance.