Troopers: Person dies in bulldozer accident in eastern Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say a person has died as a result of a bulldozer accident in eastern Kentucky.

Troopers responded to the Sycamore Hollow area near Prestonsburg around 6 p.m. Monday on Ky. 194.

When troopers arrived, they determined 70-year-old Larry Blackburn of Prestonsburg fell off the machine as it was rolling forward. The bulldozer pinned him underneath.

Blackburn was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner's Office. The case remains under investigation.