Troopers: Sneezing causing rollover wreck on Indiana highway

State troopers in Indiana believe a truck driver's coughing and sneezing led to a rollover wreck on a highway.

Indiana State Police responded to an interchange near Interstate 80/94 in Hammond after learning a tractor-trailer overturned. When troopers arrived, they determined the Missouri driver was distracted by "a spell of sneezes and coughs."

The driver told troopers when he opened his eyes, he saw a passenger vehicle next to him which caused him to swerve to avoid it. This led to the vehicle overturning.

The tractor-trailer was carrying 30,000 pounds of aluminum.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by good Samaritans, and he was transported with non-life-threatening injuries.