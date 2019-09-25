Troopers: Suspect admits to shooting, hitting Wayne County murder victim with wrench

A man is charged with murder in Wayne County after troopers say he called 911 to admit to the deadly shooting.

An arrest citation states Timothy Reynolds had an ongoing dispute with the victim, and the two lived near each other. Reynolds told authorities his mother-in-law called his wife who said he needed to come to her home on Duncan Road. When he arrived, he got a gun from his vehicle and shot at him, missing the victim. He continued to fire his weapon, and the victim fell to the ground. Reynolds would then get a wrench and hit the victim in the head several times.

The victim was pronounced dead. Reynolds called to report the shooting, and he said he left the scene to return home. Troopers arrived at his home and arrested him. Reynolds also told authorities he washed the blood off his hands and the wrench once he got home. He is also charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Authorities have not released the victim's name.