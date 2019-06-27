Troopers: Troopers shoot and kill armed man in Wolfe County

Kentucky State Police say an armed man was shot in killed in Wolfe County after he didn't drop his weapon.

Troopers responded to a home on Blankenship Road near the Hazel Green community to serve a search warrant at a home. The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Section was involved in the search warrant.

When troopers entered the home, they found the man holding a firearm. Multiple troopers fired their weapons when the person refused to drop the weapon.

No troopers were injured at the scene. It is unknown if the man killed was the subject in the initial investigation.