Troopers: Wayne County man commits child sex crimes in undercover sting

Cletius Jones is accused of attempting to talk to a 14-year-old girl who was actually an undercover investigator. (Photo: Wayne County Detention Center)
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 10:32 AM, Jun 26, 2019

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County man is behind bars after troopers say he committed crimes when talking to an undercover investigator posting as a teenage girl online.

Kentucky State Police say Cletius Jones, 30, is charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and two counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor as a result of an online investigation.

Troopers say Jones was communicating with the investigator, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. Following the conversation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Jones' home and seized electronics.

Jones remains in the Wayne County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus