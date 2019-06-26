Troopers: Wayne County man commits child sex crimes in undercover sting

A Wayne County man is behind bars after troopers say he committed crimes when talking to an undercover investigator posting as a teenage girl online.

Kentucky State Police say Cletius Jones, 30, is charged with one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and two counts of distribution of obscene matter to a minor as a result of an online investigation.

Troopers say Jones was communicating with the investigator, who was posing as a 14-year-old girl. Following the conversation, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Jones' home and seized electronics.

Jones remains in the Wayne County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.