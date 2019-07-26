Troopers: Wayne County man found with child porn after discovering conversation with 14-year-old girl

Christopher Welch faces child pornography charges following a Kentucky State Police investigation (Photo: Wayne County Detention Center)
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wayne County man is behind bars after authorities say he possessed child pornography following an online conversation with a minor.

Kentucky State Police say Christopher R. Welch, 39, was charged with prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor and 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor after an investigation into conversations he was having with a 14-year-old girl.

Troopers executed a search warrant at a home in Monticello and seized electronic devices for evidence. They arrested Welch and placed him in the Wayne County Detention Center.

Both charges are felonies punishable by one to five years in prison.

 
