Troopers: 'We really don't know' where Whitley County murder suspect is

Kentucky State Police say troopers are following every single lead to track down Nicholas Rucker, but the tips are not coming in as fast as they once did.

Days after the troopers say the 38-year-old murdered his girlfriend Vicki Conner, there were possible sightings of Rucker in Whitley County and Tennessee, but he’s still on the run.

Troopers consider Rucker is to be armed and dangerous, and people in Kentucky and surrounding states should be on high alert. Timing is important for law enforcement because they don't want people to forget about the manhunt as each day passed. They ask people to help spread the word by sharing his photo on social media.

“We send messages to all the states and local departments via email and things like that, and also Rucker’s case aired on Live PD this Friday, and that was seen by a lot of people," Cochran.

Rucker has family in Whitley County, and it is possible he is still in Kentucky despite the reported Tennessee sightings.