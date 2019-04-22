Troopers arrest 2 in Laurel County after 2.5 pounds of meth found in pickup

Kentucky State Police say two are behind bars after a suspected DUI driver was found to have a large amount of methamphetamine.

Troopers pulled over the driver of a pickup on Cromer Ridge Road in Laurel County Sunday night after he broke several traffic violations.

The driver, Timmy Fields, 57, of East Bernstadt appeared to be under the influence, and troopers found 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine during a vehicle search. Troopers also discovered drug paraphernalia.

Fields and a passenger, Tracy Rayburn, 44, of London, were both charged with trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fields was also charged with DUI and other traffic charges.

Both were placed in the Laurel County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.