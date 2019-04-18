Troopers arrest father and son on sex charges in Bell County

Kentucky State Police have announced the arrests of a father and son on multiple sex charges.

Troopers say John Hoskins, 73, and Travis Hoskins, 33, were arrested and charged with various sex crimes including sexual abuse. Travis Hoskins is also charged with second-degree rape.

Two female victims brought forth allegations leading to the arrests of the two men. They were under 14 when the alleged crimes happened at a home on Beans Fork Road.

Both were placed in the Bell County Detention Center. The case remains under investigation.