Troopers ask public for tips in McCreary County man's 2018 disappearance

Kentucky State Police are continuing their efforts in the search for a McCreary County man who hasn't been seen since March 2018.

Jeff Shepherd, 31, of Whitley City, was last seen at his home on March 12. A friend reportedly saw him at a Winfield, Tennessee bar three hours after being at his home.

Troopers describe Shepherd as 5-foot-6 and 160 pounds. He has brownish blond shoulder-length hair, and it is usually in a ponytail with a baseball hat.

He was last known to be driving a 1984 primer gray Ford F-150 with a red passenger door and a brown driver door.

If you have any information on Shepherd's whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (606) 878-6622 or (800) 222-5555.