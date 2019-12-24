Troopers back on patrol after shooting into neighbors' apartment, neighbors suing KSP

The Kentucky State Police troopers under investigation for shooting a bullet into their neighbor’s apartment in mid-November are back to work, according to a department spokesperson.

On Nov. 16, WAVE3 reports Oldham County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the Todd family’s apartment in the Oldham Oaks complex.

According to the police report, the 911 caller reported one shot was fired into the ceiling of his apartment just feet from where one of his daughters was sitting.

All three of the family’s children were home at the time, but no one was physically injured.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim’s upstairs neighbors, Trooper Landon Terry and Trooper Dustin Gross. The troopers told investigators the shot was not intentional.

After the gun went off, Gross and Terry did not go downstairs to see if their neighbors were okay, according to police.

Initially, Gross and Terry were off work while the case was being reviewed, but Sgt. Josh Lawson said they are working their regular patrol shifts again.

While the internal affairs investigation has made progress, they have not reached a conclusion yet.

Lawson explained unless the act is egregious, they cannot be suspended until the conclusion of the investigation.

While the Todd family awaits the results of the investigation, they have hired a lawyer and filed a lawsuit against the department and the troopers.

“It’s clearly negligent, if not intentional, infliction of emotional distress because now here they are living in an apartment where their sense of security has been shattered,” said Brad Harville, the attorney representing the Todd family.