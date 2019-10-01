Troopers conducting homicide investigation in Franklin County

Kentucky State Police are working a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a Franklin County home.

Kentucky State Police are investigating a homicide in Franklin County (WKYT)

Troopers responded to a home on Pea Ridge Road Tuesday morning after receiving a call from the home from the victim, who wasn't able to survive his injuries.

Investigators haven't released the cause of death, but they do suspect foul play.

Troopers have yet to release any details on a potential suspect. The victim's name is not being released at this time.