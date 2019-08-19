Troopers continue to investigate body found near Kentucky River in Madison County

Investigators still have a lot of questions to answer after a woman's body was found over the weekend in Madison County.

Kentucky State Police say they got the call around 9:00 Saturday night. The body was found near the Kentucky River on the Madison County side and was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy. Investigators haven't said anything about the body's condition, but the Madison County coroner says foul play is suspected in the case.

"It's a sickening fact," said Michael Keene, who works nearby the scene. He says he's shaken, but also not surprised.

"It seems like it's just a remote location, it's an easy dump-off point I assume. You can just come across the river and nobody's watching," said Keene.

The woman's body hasn't been identified and anyone with information is asked to contact state police.