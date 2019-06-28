Troopers follow new leads in search for Whitley County murder suspect Nicholas Rucker

A murder suspect in Whitley County is still on the run more than a month after his alleged crime.

Nicholas Rucker is accused of killing his girlfriend, Vicki Conner, at the home in which they were staying on May 22. Despite several possible sightings of him, police say Rucker's location is still a mystery.

TK Parks, a Corbin resident, says he saw Rucker just moments after the alleged killing.

“He came out of the room, blood all over him. He had a gun," said Parks.

Moments later Parks saw Rucker run off. Police say he has been on the run ever since. Parks says he believes Rucker will do everything he can to avoid being caught.

“He told me he will not go back to jail. I know for a fact, he told me, I’m not going back to jail," said Parks.

Kentucky State Police say they have received numerous tips on Rucker's whereabouts. One of the more recent tips was an apparent sighting in a car in Rockcastle County. There was another tip saying someone who looked like Rucker was spotted in Florida. Whether any of these people is actually Rucker remains a big question. If anyone believes they see Rucker, authorities urge caution; he is considered dangerous and may be armed.

“We don’t want them to approach him, but we do want them to contact us immediately to give us the information they have," said Trooper Lloyd Cochran of the Kentucky State Police.

Police say people in Rucker's situation are often desperate to stay at large.

“We’ve seen over the years, they will do anything. To stay on the run. To try to get away with the crime. They do things the average person will not do," said Cochran.

Police say they believe Rucker is getting help from someone, or he would not be able to stay out of sight this long. Police warned anyone caught helping Rucker will also face charges.