Troopers identify 2 killed in Pendleton County head-on collision

Authorities say two people have died after a head-on collision on a Pendleton County highway.

Troopers responded to U.S. 27 in Butler Thursday night after learning of the head-on collision.

Investigators say Donald and Patricia Killion of Falmouth died at the scene as a result of the collision involving their car and a pickup. A female juvenile in the vehicle driven by Donald Killion was airlifted from the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup involved in the collision didn't need medical attention.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.