Troopers identify 2 killed in head-on collision in southern Kentucky

Kentucky State Police have identified the two people killed in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say the crash happened just after 1 p.m. four miles west of Burkesville on Ky. 90.

Investigators believe 41-year-old Susan Harper of Edmonton of was driving a vehicle with 42-year-old passenger Joseph Curry of Edmonton when she overcorrected and lost control of her vehicle. This led to Curry's vehicle crossing the center line and hit a pickup traveling in the opposite direction.

The Cumberland County Coroner's Office pronounced Curry dead at the scene, while Harper died after being transported to Lexington.

The driver of the pickup was uninjured.