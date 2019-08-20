Troopers identify body found near Kentucky River in Madison County

Kentucky State Police have identified the woman found dead near the Kentucky River in Madison County.

The Madison County coroner responded to reports of a body found in the Kentucky River.

Troopers say April Arnett, 39, of Lexington was found Saturday night.

The Madison County coroner suspects foul play in the case of Arnett's death, but troopers haven't revealed a cause of death.

Arnett's body was taken to Frankfort for a medical examination after someone discovered her remains.

Police blocked off the Old Clays Ferry Bridge Saturday night after the body was found.

If you have information on the case, you are asked to call the Kentucky State Police Richmond Post at (859) 623-2404.