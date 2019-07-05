Troopers identify man found dead at Madison County gas station

Kentucky State Police have identified the man found dead at a Madison County gas station Tuesday evening.

Officers blocked off the Shell gas station in Madison County after a body was found.

Troopers say Abdul R. Muzaki, 58, parked his commercial vehicle at the Shell Mart parking lot at the intersection of Ky. 627 and U.S. 25 north of Richmond on Monday.

During the overnight hours, Muzaki was believed to be killed. He was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Troopers are asking the public who may have information on what happened between the hours of 9 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday to call Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.