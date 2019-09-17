Troopers identify man killed in Perry County crash

Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash that also injured two others Friday morning.

The crash happened on Ky. 463 in the Slemp community and involved two commercial vehicles and an SUV.

Investigators say the SUV crossed the center line and hit a dump truck. The SUV continued traveling after the crash and collided with another dump truck.

The SUV driver, 47-year-old Timmy Coots of Wooton, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two of his passengers were taken to the hospital but are expected to survive.

The dump truck drivers weren't injured.

Troopers believe impairment led to the collision, and Coots wasn't wearing a seat belt.