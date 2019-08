Kentucky State Police have released the name of the man killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Pulaski County.

Troopers say 32-year-old Sherman Deven of Somerset died Tuesday night when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway on Ky. 452 in Eubank.

Deven's vehicle rolled several times, and he was ejected. The Pulaski County Coroner's Office pronounced Deven dead at the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.