Troopers investigating Casey County shooting

A shooting victim is in unknown condition after being shot at his home Wednesday evening.

Kentucky State Police say the incident happened just before 5 p.m. on High Ridge Road in Casey County.

According to investigators, 45-year-old Mark Baxter was shot following an argument with 43-year-old Daniel Porter.

Porter reportedly left the scene, but his vehicle was found a short time later. Porter was taken into custody when he returned to the vehicle.

He’s been charged with first-degree assault in the case and is now in the Casey County Detention Center.

