Troopers investigating after two found shot in Allen County

Kentucky State Police say they are investigating a shooting in Allen County that injured two, leaving one of the victims in critical condition.

According to Troopers, police were called to a home North 3rd Street in Scottsville around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, police found a man and woman in the home with gunshot injuries.

Investigators say the victims, 21-year-old Charles Hopewell, and 21-year-old Alyssia Rodruguez, were in their home when an unknown person or persons came in with a firearm, shooting them both.

Hopewell was hit in the head area, and was treated and released from the hospital. Rodriguez was also hit in the head, but remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Kentucky State Police are asking anyone with information or leads into the shooting to call them at (270) 782-2010.

