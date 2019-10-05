Trooper's legacy of public service continues at Memorial 5K for Eric Chrisman

Being a public servant is no easy task and can certainly be a dangerous one.

Dawn Chrisman knew that when her son, Eric, became a Kentucky State Trooper years ago.

Eric Chrisman was killed on duty only months after starting his career. Now, his mother - and so many others - are continuing to come together to remember him and give back in his name.

"He was on the Dean’s List, President's List, everything every single time. He was just very smart,” says Dawn Chrisman.

Her son remembered as a people person, super sharp and always caught calling everyone family.

After years of grade school and college, Eric Chrisman knew helping people was his calling. It’s a calling that runs in the family.

"I was a police officer,” says Dawn. “I just retired in October, and his dad was a firefighter. Just kind of in our blood to be a public servant"

A car crash in 2015 took Eric's life. Years later, his mother says the loss is no less painful - just different. But she says there is something that helps.

"People will come out, and they'll stand around a little bit and tell Eric's stories and it's just nice to be able to hear some of that"

They’ve gathered to talk about Eric, but they’re also here to run in his honor at the 5K Memorial Race for Eric Chrisman.

All the money raised at the event goes back to that thing Eric was so passionate about: education.

"We've given out 7 scholarships so far, so in four years, 7 scholarships"

All to seniors at The Christian Academy of Lawrenceburg, so they can continue to learn and – hopefully - give to the community like Eric did.

Money raised at the race also helps children at KSP’s Trooper Island Camp.

