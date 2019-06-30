Troopers look for help from public in Marshall Co. death investigation

Detectives with Kentucky State Police are investigating the death of a Marshall County man who was found dead in the Gilbertsville community Saturday night.

Troopers say they were called out around 8 p.m. after a body was found near a local roadway.

According to police, the victim is 46-year-old Brian Butler, of Benton, Kentucky.

An autopsy is being performed to determine what may have caused the death.

Detectives are asking anyone who knew Butler, or who may have additional information to call Kentucky State Police at (270) 856-3721.

