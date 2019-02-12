Troopers: 2 killed on Kentucky interstate are the suspect and victim in Ohio abduction case

Kentucky State Police have confirmed the suspect and victim in an Ohio abduction case are the two dead in a shooting involving troopers on Interstate 71.

Photo: WOIO

Investigators have confirmed police shot at the abduction suspect, 24-year-old Ty'rell Pounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was accused of abducting 20-year-old Skylar Williams on the Ohio State University Mansfield campus. Williams was also shot and killed. The suspect and victim have a son together, and the child is safe with family.

Troopers received a distress call involving the suspect's vehicle, but the driver of the vehicle didn't pull over when they tried to conduct a traffic stop. Dispatchers were heard saying the woman tried to get out of the car during the pursuit. The chase ended when the driver crashed trying to get back on the highway, and troopers shot and killed Pounds.

Kentucky State Police say a trooper discharged a weapon because Pounds was considered an "immediate deadly threat to himself and the female passenger" after hearing a gunshot from inside the suspect's vehicle. Williams was also found shot inside the vehicle, and she was later pronounced dead after being taken to the hospital.

Troopers have yet to determine who shot Williams.