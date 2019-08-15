Troopers respond to Interstate 75 bus crash with injuries in Rockcastle County

Kentucky State Police have confirmed troopers are responding to a bus crash with injuries on Interstate 75 in Rockcastle County.

The crash has occurred at the 71 mile marker in the northbound lanes. WKYT has confirmed a Greyhound bus was involved in the crash.

All northbound lanes are closed until further notice. Several ambulances are responding to the crash site.

The Rockcastle County coroner has not been called to the scene.

WKYT has a crew at the scene of the crash. This story will be updated.