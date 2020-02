Kentucky State Police is looking for an escaped inmate.

Troopers said Daniel Bell left a work release program in Paducah Sunday night.

Bell may have stolen a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Kentucky plate 055-VVX, according to a KSP press release.

Bell is from Paintsville, but troopers said they aren't certain where he could be headed.

Troopers ask that anyone with information contact them.