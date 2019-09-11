Troopers searching for second suspect in case of woman found dead near Kentucky River

Authorities are searching for a second suspect in the case of a woman found dead near the Kentucky River in August.

Ronald Crawley (Photo: Kentucky State Police)

Troopers say Ronald "Doug" Crawley, 45, of Lexington, is wanted for tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in the death of 39-year-old April Arnett.

His relative, Ryan "Todd" Crawley, is also facing the same charges. He appeared in court Wednesday where his bond remained at $15,000 cash.

Arnett's body was discovered on the Madison County side of the Kentucky River Aug. 17 near the Old Clays Ferry Bridge.

If you have information on Ronald "Doug" Crawley's whereabouts, you are asked to call Kentucky State Police at (859) 623-2404.

Troopers consider Crawley armed and dangerous.