Kentucky State Police is at the scene of a home in Franklin County where a man is believed to be barricaded inside.

Troopers have set up a perimeter at a home off Georgetown Road east of Frankfort. The home is part of the Capital Mobile Home Park.

A special response unit is being called in to help with the situation.

Troopers believe a man is holding a woman against her will following a domestic situation.

WKYT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated.