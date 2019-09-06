Troubled Kentucky water system to receive grant funding

An eastern Kentucky county will receive nearly $4 million in grant funding to support its troubled water system.

The grants for Martin County were announced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Harold "Hal" Rogers and Gov. Matt Bevin. Rogers says the new funding will help the county take the next steps to repair its failing water system "once and for all."

The support includes $2 million from the Abandoned Mine Lands Pilot Program. The money will pay for a new booster pump station, a 250,000-gallon storage tank and 1,000 linear feet of water lines. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will invest nearly $2 million to improve water service for more than 250 homes.

Martin County's water district has been plagued by reports of poor water quality and reliability.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)