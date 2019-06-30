Truck crashes into, severely damages Rockcastle Co. home

Firefighters with the Brodhead Fire Department say no people were seriously injured, but a home was badly damaged after a truck crashed into it.

According to the fire department, crews were called out to an injury accident on Barnett Road just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

Pictures posted to the Brodhead Fire Department’s Facebook page appear to show a red dump truck that crashed rear-end first into the home.

Firefighters were able to shore up and stabilize the home before clearing the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the accident.

