Truck driver indicted on murder charge following deadly Interstate 64 crash in Frankfort

A grand jury has indicted a truck driver on a murder charge following a deadly September wreck on Interstate 64 in Franklin County.

Kentucky State Police have announced Jerry Elder Jr. was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury Tuesday on charges of murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment.

Elder is accused of having a cellphone mounted on his dash playing a video, and it was distracting him. His fully-loaded tractor-trailer struck a Jeep, killing Jeffrey Curtis of Bedford. A passenger in an SUV also suffered serious injuries.

Troopers also accuse Elder of not wearing his prescription corrective lenses which is required by his commercial driver license and medical card. He was originally charged with second-degree manslaughter.