Truck drivers facing challenges during COVID-19 ourbreak

Every time we go to the grocery store or pharmacy we are hoping the shelves will be stocked with what we need. Most of the time it's truck drivers who drive hours on end to try to keep these supplies accessible.

But, the coronavirus pandemic is making their jobs, and lives, a lot more difficult.

"A lot of us we spend a lot of time in our trucks," says truck driver Denis Breedlove.

Truck drivers are committed. Think about driving 11 hours a day... a long day that COVID-19 is making seem even longer.

"Some of the governors closing down the rest areas, that's putting an overburden of places for us to shut down for the night so the truck stops are filling up by life 2, 3 o'clock in the afternoon," Breedlove says.

Breedlove says many are having to park their trucks on the ramps going on and off the highway.

"Which is really dangerous because I mean if you're parking on an off-ramp and cars coming in off of the highway at 65, 70 miles an hour and happens to hit the back end of a truck, you know that's going to be quite devastating," Breedlove says.

That's not all. Restaurants are shutting down. While many are offering take-out, trucks are too big for drive-throughs. Walking through them is not allowed.

"They've turned me away after a 10, 11 hour day and I'm trying to get some food so that I can have some hot food in my belly before I go to sleep for 10 hours and them get back out on the road," Breedlove says.

According to Breedlove, we can all do something to help. It's something simple and something we've been told to do by experts to do time and time again... just stay home.

"If you don't need to be out on the roads stay off the roads," Breedlove stresses.

Breedlove says fewer cars means less time to reach a destination, and reaching a destination means countless medical supplies, grocery store items, and cleaning supplies back on our shelves.

"These men and women out here on the road, they're putting their lives on the line to deal with the public every day to get these supplies out to the stores that need them," Breedlove says.

Not forgetting all in our community risking their safety on the front lines.

Breedlove says if he does find somewhere to park, they are usually overcharging and hard to afford.