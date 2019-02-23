Truck drivers set to protest regulations Saturday in slow roll between Georgetown and Richmond

Interstate travel in central Kentucky may be slowed on Saturday as dozens of truck drivers will be moving at a snail’s pace from Georgetown to Lexington.

Drivers participating in the slow roll protest will start at the Pilot service center on Triport Road in Georgetown at 9:00 a.m., head south to exit 95 in Richmond, and then move back north for a trip around New Circle Road before returning to the Pilot. The entire route will be taken at about 30 mph.

Truckers are protesting additional regulations for drivers. Truckers used to log their own hours, but now, electronic devices do it for them. Proponents say it helps truckers have accurate timing, but some drivers aren't comfortable with it.

"We can all handle some regulations, that's not the point,” says organizer James Toller. “They've got it drawn so tight that it's just so dangerous out here."

Toller says since the new mandate went into effect, there have been more accidents and fatalities involving trucks. He expects around 30 trucks to participate.