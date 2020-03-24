Truck drivers still busy providing needed services in Lexington area despite COVID-19

Truck drivers are still driving hours each day, but are changing the way they do things in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

With grocery store shelves clearing out quickly they're working around the clock to restock. Many truck drivers say they have trouble finding food for themselves.

Drivers keep disinfectant in their cupholders that they frequently wipe down their cabins with.

They also say they practice social distancing at truck stops to prevent the spread of germs.

Drivers say now more than ever they feel they play a major part in the nation's economy.

One worker says he feels like a hero meeting the needs of Americans by doing his job each day.

“I’ve always felt that way, to be honest with you. I know that if the truck industry stopped this country would not survive if we shut down for a week or three days It would be hard for this country to keep up,” said truck driver Walter McBryde.

Drivers say they've had some restaurants give them free or discounted meals because of their efforts during this time.