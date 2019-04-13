Truck jackknifes on New Circle Road, driver charged with DUI

Updated: Sat 7:42 AM, Apr 13, 2019

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – A man was arrested and New Circle Road closed after a tractor-trailer jackknifed in the road early Saturday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the outer loop of New Circle Road near Harrodsburg Road.

Lexington police say they suspect the driver of the semi, 40-year-old Stephen Elliott, was driving drunk and caused the truck to jackknife.

Investigators say the driver didn't hit anything, and no one was hurt. New Circle Road in the area was closed for about an hour while crews cleared the scene.

Elliott was charged with DUI and taken to the Fayette County Detention Center.

Stephen Elliott (Photo: Fayette County Detention Center)
 
