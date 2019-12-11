Truckers haul in wreaths destined to honor vets at Camp Nelson

Over 10,000 wreaths arrived in Lexington Wednesday morning, a stop along the way to their final destination as part of a display meant to honor veterans across the country this weekend.

Over 10,000 wreaths arrived in Lexington on Wednesday, making their way to Camp Nelson for a wreath-laying on Saturday. (Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones)

The wreaths came all the way from Maine and are headed to Camp Nelson where they’ll be placed on the graves of veterans. Truck drivers, police, and the Patriot Guard met at Cabela’s to transport the wreaths.

“The truck drivers – the reason we’re so excited about this – these guys volunteer their time and their trucks to do this. They feel it’s an honor to deliver these wreaths for our veterans,” says Ann Hamlin.

Hamlin works with Wreaths Across America, the group sponsoring the display as part of a larger effort to honor veterans for their sacrifice and service.

One of the truck drivers came all the way from Wisconsin and spent about 18 hours on the road transporting the wreaths to Kentucky. Local volunteers raised over $100,000 to bring the wreaths to camp Nelson, which will be placed on the headstones of fallen service members.

After the wreaths arrive at Camp Nelson, truck drivers will also deliver wreaths to other locations across the county.

The wreath-laying at Camp Nelson will take place Saturday.

