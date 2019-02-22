Truckers head into central Kentucky for slow-roll protest

Truckers are headed into the Bluegrass State for a slow-roll through central Kentucky. The protest is in response to a requirement, more than a year old, that hours worked be logged automatically through electronic logging devices.

"We're out here, we're just racing this clock," James Toller, who organized Kentucky's protest, said.

Truckers just wrapped up a slow-roll in Indiana. Saturday, dozens are expected to meet in Scott County at Pilot, off Cherry Blossom Way. They won't be in and out of town super quickly. Like a stroll on a sunny day, they'll be trucking down I-75 at 45 mph.

Thousands of truckers across the nation are banding together against ELDs.

Sgt. Jason Morris, with Kentucky State Police, says previously truckers logged their hours with paper and pen. Truckers say ELDs cut into pay.

"When the truck moves, that automatically records and now they don't have to go in and remember where they stopped, what time they stopped. It does it all for them now," Morris said.

Morris said the ELDs have caused parking issues for truckers and said that's something the Commonwealth is working to address.

"All these slow rolls are leading up to an April 12th nationwide shutdown of trucks," Toller said. "We can all handle some regulations, that's not the point. They've got it drawn so tight that it's just so dangerous out here."

The slow-roll will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday. Truckers will travel south to the Boonesborough/Winchester [exit 95 in Madison County]. From there, they will travel north and drive New Circle in Lexington before ending where they started.

Protesters will be driving in the slow lane with hazard lights on.

Kentucky State Police and Lexington Police Department will be patrolling.