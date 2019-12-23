‘True to 7’: Nike releases Kaepernick-inspired ‘Air Force 1’ sneakers

Nike is collaborating with controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick on a new shoe.

On Monday, the sneaker company released the “Nike Air Force 1 Colin Kaepernick,” also known as “True to 7.”

The black and white shoe includes a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab and his personal logo on the tongue.

There's also a No. 7 hangtag, Kaepernick's jersey number.

While playing for the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, Kaepernick started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial discrimination.

The gesture caught on but also caused some backlash, including criticism from President Donald Trump, who said players were disrespecting the country.

