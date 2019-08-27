Trump Jr. coming to Kentucky to rally for Bevin

Another member of President Donald Trump's family is coming to Kentucky to help fundraise for Governor Matt Bevin.

The Republican Party of Kentucky said Donald Trump, Jr. will hold a rally Thursday in Pikeville. He will be joined by Kimberly Guilfoyle, an attorney who co-hosted 'The Five' on Fox News.

The rally will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The rally is free to attend.

Trump, Jr. was in Kentucky in 2018 leading up to the midterm elections to campaign with Congressman Andy Barr.

