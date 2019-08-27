Trump Jr. coming to Kentucky to rally for Bevin

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Another member of President Donald Trump's family is coming to Kentucky to help fundraise for Governor Matt Bevin.

The Republican Party of Kentucky said Donald Trump, Jr. will hold a rally Thursday in Pikeville. He will be joined by Kimberly Guilfoyle, an attorney who co-hosted 'The Five' on Fox News.

The rally will take place at 2:30 p.m. at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.

The rally is free to attend.

Trump, Jr. was in Kentucky in 2018 leading up to the midterm elections to campaign with Congressman Andy Barr.

 
