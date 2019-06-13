Trump: Sarah Huckabee Sanders stepping down as press secretary

President Donald Trump has announced White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving "at the end of the month."

The President said Sanders will be returning to Arkansas, and he said he hopes she runs for governor. The next gubernatorial election in Arkansas is in 2022.

"This has been the honor of a lifetime...the opportunity of a lifetime. I couldn't be prouder to have the opportunity to serve my country, and particularly, to work for this President," Sanders said shortly after the announcement.

Sanders was the second press secretary under the Trump administration after replacing Sean Spicer. She took the position in July 2017 and was previously deputy press secretary. She worked on Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 before joining the Trump administration.

Before joining the Trump campaign Sanders managed former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee's 2016 presidential campaign.

Sanders would often answer media questions on the Special Counsel Investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election during press briefings.

The President hasn't announced who would be her replacement.