Trump administration appeals on Medicaid work requirements

The Trump administration is appealing recent rulings by a federal judge that blocked work requirements for some low-income people on Medicaid.

The rulings last month by Judge James Boasberg in Washington, D.C., blocked work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky. The Arkansas requirements were already in effect, while in Kentucky they are a top priority for Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

The Justice Department filed notice on Wednesday appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Arkansas is also appealing.

Boasberg had ruled that the Trump administration's approval of work requirements for "able bodied" adults created numerous obstacles to getting health care that federal and state officials failed to resolve.

The administration argues that work promotes health, and officials say they'll keep approving such requests from states.

