Trump administration re-approves new rules for Kentucky Medicaid

The Trump administration has again approved work requirements or a suitable alternative for Kentucky's Medicaid population after a judge blocked the state's first attempt earlier this year.

The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services said Tuesday the new rules can begin as soon as April 1 and will be phased in regionally over several months. They will require some adults to complete 80 hours of "community engagement" each month, which includes a job, volunteering or going to school.

A federal judge blocked the program in June. The ruling re-started the application process, which was completed Tuesday.

Arkansas was the first state to implement work requirements for Medicaid. Last week, the state announced more than 12,000 people had lost coverage in the past three months.